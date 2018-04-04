AT&T's new ad campaign focuses on Edge-to-Edge Intelligence

AT&T kicked off a new advertising campaign with TV commercials that focus on "Edge-to-Edge Intelligence" -- covering a range of services to business customers and actionable intelligence. The ads debuted during the 2018 Masters Tournament broadcast.



“AT&T Business offers end-to-end solutions wrapped in security so that you can flexibly respond to business needs quickly, helping you increase revenue and decrease cost,” said Sandra Howard, vice president-Corporate Brand Marketing. “While other companies might be able to compete with us on specific products, our breadth of services sets us apart.”There are also 2 new “It Can Wait” ads on distracted driving. They both feature professional golfer and AT&T athlete Jordan Spieth.