AT&T expands 5G Evolution rollout to 141 markets

AT&T announced the launch of its 5G Evolution network service in 117 new markets, bringing its total to 141 launches so far.
AT&T's 5G Evolution offers wireless speeds up to 400 Mbps, which two times faster than standard LTE in many major markets, including in Atlanta, Chicago, Memphis, Nashville, San Diego and others.
AT&T is also making LTE-LAA available in parts of 3 new markets, bringing the total number of markets served with that technology to 7. AT&T’s LTE-LAA technologies can deliver theoretical peak speeds for capable devices of up to 1 Gbps.
“We’re building a 5G network that will fundamentally change the way the world lives and works,” said Melissa Arnoldi, president of Technology & Operations. “5G will provide a wireless experience that is faster, more responsive and more secure for our customers.”
AT&T customers need the latest 5G Evolution and LTE-LAA capable devices can access the faster speeds. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy lineup – S8, S9, S8+, S9+, Note8 and S8 Active – as well as the LG V30 and Moto Z2 Force Edition.
0 comments:
Post a Comment