AT&T and Crown Castle expand strategic relationship

AT&T and Crown Castle announced a new and expanded long-term leasing deal for wireless network infrastructure.



Under the new agreement, leasing management and operations are streamlined to improve the efficiency and flexibility under which AT&T can deploy new technologies and increase network capacity. In addition to macro sites, the new agreement covers small cell deployments. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The companies said the new agreement will enable AT&T to speed up the deployment of 5G technologies and the execution of our FirstNet build.



"This agreement marks a significant milestone in our relationship with Crown Castle," said Susan Johnson, executive vice president – Global Connections and Supply Chain, AT&T. "It establishes a market-based framework and simplifies the lease management and administration process. This will allow us to streamline network projects to better serve our customers."



"We are pleased to expand our longstanding strategic relationship with AT&T," said Mike Kavanagh, Chief Commercial Officer, Crown Castle. "We look forward to continuing to support AT&T's growth by providing our infrastructure assets to meet their network needs for years to come."



