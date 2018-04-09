Apple hits its 100% renewable power target

Apple's global facilities, including retail stores, offices, data centers and co-located facilities in 43 countries, are now powered with 100 percent clean energy. This achievement includes — including the United States, the United Kingdom, China and India.



Apple's data centers have been powered by renewable energy since 2014.

Apple currently has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, totaling 626 megawatts of generation capacity

286 megawatts of solar PV generation came online in 2017

Apple has 15 more projects in construction, which will bring its total to over 1.4 gigawatts renewable energy generation.

Apple Park, Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, is now the largest LEED Platinum-certified office building in North America. It has a 17-megawatt onsite rooftop solar installation, four megawatts of biogas fuel cells, and battery storage.

Apple has commissioned over 485 megawatts of wind and solar projects across six provinces of China to address upstream manufacturing emissions.

In Prineville, Oregon, the company signed a 200-megawatt power purchase agreement for an Oregon wind farm, the Montague Wind Power Project, set to come online by the end of 2019.

In Reno, Nevada, Apple created a partnership with the local utility, NV Energy, and over the last four years developed four new projects totaling 320 megawatts of solar PV generation.

In Japan, Apple is partnering with local solar company Daini Denryoku to install over 300 rooftop solar systems that will generate 18,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy every year.

“We're committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we're proud to have reached this significant milestone,” said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. “We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it.”