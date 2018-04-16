ADTRAN launches cloud-managed residential Wi-Fi

ADTRAN introduced a new cloud-managed whole home mesh Wi-Fi solution enabling Service Providers to deliver ubiquitous coverage, automated Wi-Fi performance enhancements and improved security.



Zero-touch deployment

Platform for machine learning to maximize performance & adapt to the environment

Dynamic Steering matches consumer with best available signal

Air Time Fairness ensures a fast lane for newer devices

Leverages Mosaic Suite tools to automatically provide security updates and parental controls







Watch the video



https://vimeo.com/250095184





The ADTRAN SDX 810-RG and 810-AP enhance ADTRAN’s SD-Access portfolio enabling Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi functionality in the home. Highlights include:“Consumers will see a dramatic improvement in how their Wi-Fi performs throughout their home—Wi-Fi that just works,” ADTRAN Wi-Fi Technology and Strategy Manager Ken Fernandes said. “We’re bringing ADTRAN’s proven enterprise-class technology to resolve new challenges in the home around coverage, interference and capacity.”