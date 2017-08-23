ADTRAN enhances its Mosaic Subscriber Experience Suite

ADTRAN announced a significant expansion to its Mosaic Subscriber Experience Suite adding two new applications that give service providers network and subscriber intelligence, as well as remote in-home device management. The enhancements include:
- Mosaic Subscriber Insight – personalizes the subscriber experience through a network intelligence tool that improves business operations, drives new service adoption and increases customer loyalty.
- Mosaic Device Manager – streamlines the subscriber experience through a device management tool that empowers service providers to monitor and maintain in-home customer devices and Wi-Fi networks remotely.
“Our enhanced Mosaic portfolio enables service providers to meet the ever-increasing expectations of the ultra-connected customer, who expects a seamless experience whether at home, work or on vacation,” ADTRAN Subscriber Solutions & Experience Portfolio Management Director Jeremy Harris said. “These innovations help provide analytics, lower costs, gain visibility to subscriber behavior and build customer loyalty—everything needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace.”
These two Mosaic software applications join the previously announced:
- Mosaic Activate – orchestrates one-click broadband service activation increasing revenue velocity, improving customer satisfaction and lowering the cost of subscriber adds.
ADTRAN Introduces Mosaic Software Tools
ADTRAN introduced its Mosaic Subscriber Solutions & Experience, described by the companyt as a new category of software products to help service providers transition their access infrastructure to a more open, programmable and scalable network.
Mosaic Activate, which has been shipping for several quarters, is the initial software product released under the Mosaic Subscriber Solutions & Experience umbrella. The software streamlines the pre-provisioning steps typically required before new customer service activation, allowing services to be configured from the edge of the network via a web interface. ADTRAN said service providers will realize a tenfold productivity increase leveraging the same number of network management resources to activate new services, accelerating new customer turn up by eliminating the swivel chair operations traditionally involved.
“The Mosaic Subscriber Solutions & Experience portfolio demonstrates our passion for staying hyper-focused on our customers to solve real world challenges,” said Jeremy Harris, director of Portfolio Management at ADTRAN. “We believe that software offers the possibility to orchestrate every task, data driven machines can securely manage the network, and end users deserve a blissful experience. This is the network that consumers want and that service providers desperately need, and we plan to make this a reality.”
http://www.adtran.com/index.php/mosaic-home
