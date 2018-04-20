ADTRAN appoints John Neville as Senior VP of Sales

ADTRAN announced the appointment of John Neville as senior vice president of sales, replacing Charles Marsh who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.



Neville joined ADTRAN as head of business development, and his responsibilities expanded to include European and Asian sales organizations. In addition to serving in executive management at Ericsson, Neville has served in leadership roles at Nortel and Honeywell Bull, as well as Bell Atlantic, NYNEX and Cox Cable.





