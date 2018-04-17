A10 ratchets up DDoS protection

A10 Networks is planning machine learning based software enhancements to its high-performance appliances to enable stronger defense against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks for Service Providers.



A10 Networks' One-DDoS Protection aims to automate the challenges of protected service discovery, peacetime traffic learning, detection threshold setting and fast mitigation response. The enhancements provide a reactive DDoS defense topology with flow-based detection at the edge of the network and enable-high resolution packet-based detection closer to the targeted critical services and applications. The company says this proximity allows context to be applied to thwart sophisticated network or application assaults against their critical applications and services. This is because tactics for DDoS attacks are moving beyond just using request floods designed to bombard and overwhelm infrastructure to include low-bandwidth attacks that target the network or application layer of service provider services and their subscribers.



“The DDoS landscape has changed and continues to evolve in potency and sophistication,” said Raj Jalan, CTO, A10 Networks. “The A10 Networks One-DDoS Protection enables service providers to defend against a full range of attacks with an integrated fabric of protection to help deny attackers the ability to disrupt or penetrate networks.”



A10 One-DDoS Protection is available on A10 Thunder ADC (Application Delivery Controller), CGN (Carrier Grade Networking) and CFW (Converged Firewall) product lines with orchestrated attack scrubbing on Thunder TPS (Threat Protection System), providing a layered approach for full-spectrum volumetric, network and application DDoS protection. A10 Networks One-DDoS Protection is available Q3, 2018.