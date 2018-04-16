A10 Networks cites deployment of its DNS solution by tier-1 Cloud Service Provider

A10 Networks announced a global tier-1 Cloud Service Provider has selected and deployed its Thunder TPS (Threat Protection System) with its Non-stop DNS solution across multiple data centers to ensure resilience from escalating cyber-attacks, and scale its mission critical DNS services.



A10 said it worked with the Cloud Service Provider to create an innovative Non-stop DNS solution to prevent anticipated DNS meltdowns due to DDoS attacks on their DNS infrastructure. The solution, utilizing Thunder TPS, was first deployed in 2017 to provide Non-stop DNS services for the Cloud Service Provider. At the heart of the new solution is a ground-breaking authoritative DNS cache from A10 that achieves unprecedented levels of scale and performance while protecting the backend DNS servers.



Key benefits of A10 Thunder TPS Non-stop DNS:







Highly scalable authoritative DNS cache server to eliminate the impact of DNS DDoS attacks

150x DNS performance vs a typical DNS server

Up to 35M queries per second (QPS)

Impedes attacker reconnaissance by responding in a manner that is indistinguishable from the backend authoritative DNS servers

Absorbs massive attacks while limiting the volume of queries to the backend DNS servers

Enhances the experience of legitimate users by reducing DNS response time especially when placed at the network edge in global service provider networks

Ease of integration with detection and management systems via OpenAPI (aXAPI) to automate tasks

“High profile outages caused by attacks on critical infrastructure have demanded the creation of new solutions,” said Raj Jalan, CTO, A10 Networks. “The A10 Networks Non-stop DNS solution enables any service provider to avoid costly downtime by keeping DNS infrastructure operational despite the largest targeted attacks.”