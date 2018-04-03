Riverbed's Jerry Kennelly steps down

Jerry M. Kennelly, who has served as CEO of Riverbed Technology since co-founding the company in 2002, is retiring.



Paul Mountford, who currently is Chief Sales Officer at Riverbed, will take over as CEO. Mountford joined Riverbed four years ago. Previously, he was CEO of Sentillian, a New York-based web intelligence startup focused on monitoring publicly shared content. Mountford's resume also includes 16 years at Cisco including running its Enterprise line of business.



“I’m extremely proud of what our team has built at Riverbed the last 16 years, growing from a start-up to a billion-dollar company serving 30,000 customers and every Forbes Global 100 company,” said Kennelly. “Riverbed is experiencing significant market momentum in today’s digital world, and I’ve never been more confident about the future of our company and opportunities ahead. After 40+ years in the tech industry, and with Riverbed in a strong position, the time is right for me to retire and hand the reins over to a proven leader in Paul Mountford. Paul has the experience, leadership capabilities, customer-focus, and passion to lead Riverbed through the next phase of growth while continuing to surpass our customers’ expectations.”