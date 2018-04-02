Qualys acquires software assets of 1Mobility, Singapore

Qualys, which specializes in cloud-based security and compliance, has acquired the software assets of 1Mobility, Singapore. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Qualys said the acquisition enables it to provide enterprises of all sizes with the ability to create and continuously update an inventory of mobile devices on all versions of Android, iOS and Windows Mobile in their environment; and to continuously assess their security and compliance posture, while quarantining devices that are compromised or out-of-compliance. It also allows Qualys to extend its PCI certification to mobile devices and to deliver a highly scalable Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution that permits the distribution of apps and security policies over the air (OTA) to corporate or employee-owned devices (BYOD).



"With the acquisition of 1Mobility, Qualys is uniquely positioned to provide visibility across on-premises, endpoints, cloud(s) and now mobile and IoT environments," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "This is critical as companies are accelerating their digital transformation and looking at ways to consolidate their current security and compliance stack while expanding their mobile workforce. 1Mobility has built a comprehensive and well-architected technology that allows organizations to manage and secure mobile and IoT devices at scale, and we welcome them to the Qualys family."



