Mellanox interconnects NVIDIA's new DGX-2 AI box

Mellanox Technologies confirmed that its InfiniBand and Ethernet are used in the new NVIDIA DGX-2 artificial intelligence (AI) system.



NVIDIA's DGX-2, which delivers 2 Petaflops of system performance, is powered by sixteen GPUs and eight Mellanox ConnectX adapters, supporting both EDR InfiniBand and 100 GigE connectivity.



The embedded Mellanox network adapters provide overall 1600 gigabit per second bi-directional data throughout, which enables scaling up AI capabilities for building the largest Deep Learning compute systems.



"We are excited to collaborate with NVIDIA and to bring the performance advantages of our EDR InfiniBand and 100 gigabit Ethernet to the new DGX-2 Artificial Intelligence platform," said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "Doubling the network throughput as compared to previous systems to provide overall bi-directional 1600 gigabit per second data speed enables the DGX-2 platform to analyze growing amounts of data, and to dramatically improve Deep Learning application performance."