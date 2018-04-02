Limelight and Akamai finally settle all legal disputes

Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies have signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding that settles all outstanding legal disputes between the parties. The parties also agreed to license certain patents to one another as part of the settlement. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Both companies specialize in digital content delivery.



“We are pleased to finally have these disputes behind us,” said Bob Lento, Limelight’s Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on our top strategic priorities, including customer satisfaction, employee growth and retention, and delivering superior returns to our shareholders.”