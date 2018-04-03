Kingston intros consumer-grade PCIe NVMe SSD using 3D NAND

Kingston Digital introduced a line of entry-level consumer-grade PCIe NVMe SSD utilizing 3D NAND for notebooks and desktop. The drive is available in 240GB, 480GB and 960GB2 capacities,



The single-sided M.2 2280 (22mm x 80mm) form factor makes SSD features a Gen 3.0 x2 interface, 4-channel Phison 5008 controller, and 3D NAND Flash. It delivers 2x the performance of SATA SSDs with read/write speeds up to 1500MB/s and 1000MB/s.



Some key specs



Interface: PCIe NVMe Gen 3.0 x2 Lanes

Controller: Phison 5008

NAND: 3D TLC

Sequential Read/Write:





240GB: up to 1,500/800MB/s

480GB: up to 1,500/900MB/s

960GB: up to 1,500/1,000MB/s

240GB: up to 100,000/80,000MB/s

480GB: up to 100,000/90,000MB/s

960GB: up to 120,000/100,000MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write:MTBF: 1 million hours