Intel spins out Wind River

Intel has agreed to sell its Wind River subsidiary to TPG, a global alternative asset firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Wind River noted that its software "runs the computing systems of the most important modern infrastructure, including manufacturing plants, medical devices, aircraft, railway, automobiles, and communications networks."



“This acquisition will establish Wind River as a leading independent software provider uniquely positioned to advance digital transformation within critical infrastructure segments with our comprehensive edge to cloud portfolio,” said Jim Douglas, Wind River President. “At the same time, TPG will provide Wind River with the flexibility and financial resources to fuel our many growth opportunities as a standalone software company that enables the deployment of safe, secure, and reliable intelligent systems.”Wind River President, Jim Douglas, and his existing executive management team will lead the newly independent Wind River after the transaction closes.