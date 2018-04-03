Coriant names Senior VP of Global Sales Enablement

Coriant announced the promotion of Robert Shore to the role of Senior Vice President of Global Sales Enablement, where he will lead a global team driving the company’s ongoing transformation into a software-centric and multi-sided platform solutions provider in a new era of open ecosystem innovation. His responsibilities include global sales strategy, multi-sided platform partnerships, technical sales, systems engineering, network planning and design, product marketing, brand communications, and digital and social media marketing.



“I am thrilled to promote Rob to one of the most critical roles on my executive leadership team,” said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Digital Marketing, Coriant. “Rob brings a wealth of customer-facing industry experience and solution expertise that will be instrumental as we expand the value we bring to our global customers with service-enabling software solutions and multi-side platform innovations spanning 5G, IoT, cloud, and the Industrial Internet.”



Coriant also announced new leadership appointments and roles under Shore that reinforce the Global Sales Enablement organization’s depth and breadth of industry knowledge, technical expertise and customer experience. The new appointments and roles include: Farshid Mohammadi, Vice President, Multi-Sided Platform Partner Program; Dr. Andreas Iselt, Director of Software Strategy; Bert Buescher, Vice President, Global Technical Sales; Russ Fordyce, Executive Director, Content Marketing & Solutions Promotion; Scott Larson, Vice President, Digital & Social Media Marketing; Bill Kautz, Director of Market Intelligence & Industry Analyst Relations; and Dr. Stefan Spaelter, Vice President of Global Technical Sales Support.