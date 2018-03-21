ZTE touts cloud native container platform for NFV

ZTE announced an end-to-end container networking solution for open-source NFV .



ZTE’s unified ICT PaaS platform, TECS OpenPalette, is based on container and Kubernetes cluster management technologies.



The company said that in order to address telecom application requirements such as high concurrency, large throughput, and multiple network planes, its platform employs the Knitter container networking solution.



In addition to supporting the native Kubernetes network, it offers multiple network planes, static application IP addressing, IP address migration, configurable IP resources, and high-performance forwarding.



