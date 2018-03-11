ZTE enhances core router with Bit Indexed Explicit Replication

ZTE has enhanced its ZXR10 T8000 core router with the addition of Bit Indexed Explicit Replication (BIER) technology -- an industry first according to the company, and useful for balancing SDN backbone network traffic.



ZTE describes BIER as a simplified multicast packet forwarding technology that does not require complex multicast protocols and multicast forwarding tables. It can efficiently distribute multicast packets only by switching the messages of the multicast senders and receivers instead of maintaining multicast flow status, which perfectly fits the philosophy of SDN centralized control.



The ZXR10 T8000 router supports multiple northbound interfaces. The company's software enables traffic optimization and scheduling based on policies, which can help achieve load balancing, reduce the link congestion ratio, delay network expansion, and improve user experiences.