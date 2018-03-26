Zayo supplies metro fiber in Paris to Interdata

Zayo announced a contract to supply approximately 50km of new fiber to Interdata, a systems and infrastructure integrator based in the Paris metropolitan area.



The solution includes two diverse, dark fiber rings connecting the company’s data centers in Paris and Nozay. Completion of the rings will enable Zayo to reach a large data center campus in France just south of Paris.



“The dark fiber will provide Interdata with dedicated, secure infrastructure with the performance and resilience they require,” said Annette Murphy, Zayo’s managing director of Europe. “Our reputation and extensive experience in deploying dark fiber is the reason Interdata chose Zayo for this major networking project.”



Zayo said it continues to invest in the European market having previously acquired AboveNet, Geo, Neo and Viatel.



