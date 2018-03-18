Zayo lands contract with web content provider

Zayo announced another contract to provide dark fiber to a global webscale customer on its Reno to Umatilla route, which is currently under development. The route will also be available for 100G wavelengths in addition to dark fiber once completed.



The deal further supports Zayo’s investment in this route as a follow-on to the initial anchor customer sale announced earlier this year. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Zayo notes that webscale companies increasingly are moving to "triversity or quadversity" to ensure fully resilient networks.



“In addition to this follow-on customer sale, this strategic route has generated a funnel of other sales opportunities,” said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo. “As more companies add data centers in Oregon and Nevada, Zayo is well positioned to provide high-capacity fiber infrastructure.”



