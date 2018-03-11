VPIphotonics updates Design Suite for coherent M-QAM and direct-detection PAM-M #OFC2018

VPIphotonics announced the latest release of its VPIphotonics Design Suite for optical components and transmission systems.



Version 9.9 comes with enhancements of the user interface and tools operation, as well as advances in simulation capabilities, such as new design and analysis tools for coherent M-QAM and direct-detection PAM-M systems, new and enhanced DSP and coding functionalities, extended library of PIC elements and instrumentations, to continuously support VPIphotonics’ existing and addressing new applications and markets.



The company said its simulation tool suite provides access to over 850 ready-to-run demonstrations, including new ones

such as probabilistic shaping, PAM-4 for interconnects, multimode VCSEL transmission, nonlinear Volterra filtering.



VPIphotonics Design Suite Version 9.9 is on show at OFC 2018, booth 4513.