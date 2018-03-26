Monday, March 26, 2018

Video: Five things to know about adding automation into your network

Monday, March 26, 2018    No comments

This video looks at five things you need to know about adding automation and orchestration to your network for your VNFs. NFV is going to be a keep part of 5G architecture. Presented by Paul Brittain, Senior Product Manager, Metaswitch.

See our whitepaper with Telia on this topic: https://www.metaswitch.com/knowledge-center/white-papers/cloud-native-vnf-operation-automation

See video: https://youtu.be/NMuvvsX8690


0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also