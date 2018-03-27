Verizon to offer public safety private core

Verizon announced plans to offer its own public safety private core network.



The dedicated private core will enhance Verizon’s 4G LTE network and be tuned for public safety uses. Additionally, Verizon offers public safety customers preemption and mobile broadband priority service at no additional charge.



Verizon said its public safety private core provides several key features to public safety customers including traffic segmentation, priority and preemption, improved security, and enhanced service management and control. It is connected to Verizon’s Radio Access Network (RAN) which utilizes spectrum in various bands including the 700 MHz, 800 MHz Cellular, 1.9 GHz PCS, and 1.7/2.1 GHz AWS bands. The public safety core separates data traffic of public safety mobile users from commercial users across Verizon’s 4G LTE network. Public safety users will have their data immediately recognized as public safety with priority access at the tower and through the network. The private core leverages leading edge networking technology to provide security, flexibility and reliability.



“Public safety answers the call when we need them most,” said John Stratton, Verizon executive vice president and president of global operations. “We remain committed to providing them innovative communications solutions that help them help us, and we are honored by the trust they put in Verizon every day.”



Verizon's public safety private core will be generally available on March 29, 2018.