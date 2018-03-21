UK kicks off 5G spectrum auction

Ofcom, the official telecoms regulator in the U.K., has commenced an auction to release more airwaves to improve mobile broadband capacity, and help prepare for future 5G services.



A total of 190 MHz of spectrum is being sold across two frequency bands: 40 MHz in the 2.3 GHz band, which will be used to increase mobile broadband capacity for today’s users; and 150 MHz in 3.4GHz, which has been earmarked for 5G.







Five companies have been approved to bid in the auction: Airspan Spectrum Holdings Ltd; EE Limited; Hutchison 3G UK Limited; Telefonica UK Limited and Vodafone Limited.The length of the auction depends on the level of bidding activity. There is a £70m reserve price, with the value increasing round by round as bids are made.