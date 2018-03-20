Toshiba intros NVM Express over Fabrics

Toshiba introduced its new NVMe-oF (NVM Express over Fabrics) shared accelerated storage software.



Toshiba, which is a leading provider of NVMe SSDs, said its KumoScale software enables the use of NVMe-oF to make flash storage accessible over a data center network, providing a simple and flexible abstraction of physical disks into a pool of block storage, all while preserving the high performance of direct-attached NVMe SSDs.



“The cloud was built on Direct Attached Storage (DAS) SSDs due to their low cost and ease of deployment,” noted Steve Fingerhut, senior vice president and general manager, SSD and Cloud Software business units for TMA. “However, customers are finding the fixed nature of DAS inhibits the flexibility promised by the adoption of containers and orchestration frameworks. With the availability of KumoScale software, these cloud data centers can scale and provision server and flash storage independently to accommodate unexpected and peak workloads. This increases data center efficiency and gives the agility needed to respond to new revenue opportunities.”





