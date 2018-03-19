Toshiba delivers data center SSDs based on 64-layer 3-bit-per-cell flash

Toshiba announced its latest line-up of NVM Express (NVMe) and SATA data center solid-state drives (SSDs) based on its 64-layer 3-bit-per-cell TLC (triple-level cell) BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory. The drives feature controllers designed and developed in-house.



The two PCIe® NVMe SSDs are designed to accommodate multiple data center workload profiles, with capacities ranging from 960GB to 7.68TB in a 2.5-inch form factor. These drives deliver up to 500,000 IOPS random read, up to 35,000 IOPS random write, up to 3,140MB/s sequential read, and up to 1,980MB/s sequential write performance within a 9-14W power envelope.



The XD5 Series is a small-footprint M.2 22110 form factor SSD that supports capacities up to 3.84TB and delivers up to 2,600 MB/s sequential read and up to 890MB/s sequential write performance in a 7W power envelope. All three series are optimized for low latency and performance consistency in read-intensive workloads, for Open Compute Project (OCP) and hyper-scale/cloud applications.



The HK6-DC Series is a 6Gbits/s SATA SSD and is available in 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities. It delivers a performance of up to 85,000IOPS random read and 16,000IOPS random write, and up to 550 MB/s sequential read and 500MB/s sequential write.