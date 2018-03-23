Tintri's CFO Steps Down

Tintri, which supplies enterprise cloud storage solutions, announced that Ian Halifax, CFO at Tintri, will leave the company on April 30, 2018. The company said the departure is not based on any disagreement with the company’s accounting principles or practices or financial statement disclosures.



Earlier this month, named Tom Barton as its new CEO, replacing Ken Klein, who departed following the company's recent and disappointing Q4 financial report.

Barton previously served as CEO of Rackable Systems and held senior executive roles at Planet Labs, Canara and Red Hat.



In December, Tintro reported quarterly revenue of $31.8 million, down 6% year-over-year There was a quarterly net loss per share of ($1.21) per share GAAP, and ($0.79) per share non-GAAP. At the time, the company said it was reviewing its strategic options.



Tintri completed its IPO on 30-June-2017.



