Tintri appoints Tom Barton as CEP

Tintri, which supplies enterprise cloud storage solutions, named Tom Barton as its new CEO, replacing Ken Klein, who departed following the company's recent and disappointing Q4 financial report.



Barton previously served as CEO of Rackable Systems and held senior executive roles at Planet Labs, Canara and Red Hat.



“Tom is the ideal candidate to propel Tintri forward," said Pete Sonsini, General Partner at NEA and member of the Tintri Board of Directors. "Tom has a track record of growing companies with highly differentiated technology. At Tintri he will be able to draw on his deep data center experience to focus our go-to-market approach, cultivate key talent and align the organization around the markets where it leads.”“I am excited to join Tintri at such an important stage in its development. Tintri is widely recognized for its visionary technology—now the company needs to execute to expand its footprint with existing customers and land in new accounts,” said Mr. Barton. “I look forward to working with the company to expand our reach.”our company, including the addition of $25 million in incremental funding and significant reductions to operating expenses. We’ve now got the right foundation and the right leader in place for the company’s next phase.”