The Acumos AI Project moves to the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation launched the Acumos AI Project, a federated platform for managing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications and sharing AI models.



AT&T and Tech Mahindra contributed the initial Acumos code.



"An open and federated AI platform like the Acumos platform allows developers and companies to take advantage of the latest AI technologies and to more easily share proven models and expertise," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at The Linux Foundation. "Acumos will benefit developers and data scientists across numerous industries and fields, from network and video analytics to content curation, threat prediction, and more."Acumos, which is now freely available for download, provides users with a visual workflow to design AI and ML applications, as well as a marketplace for freely sharing AI solutions and data models. The Acumos framework is user-centric and simple to explore. The Acumos Marketplace packages various components as microservices and allows users to export ready-to-launch AI applications as containers to run in public clouds or private environments.In addition, The Linux Foundation has formed an umbrella organization called the LF Deep Learning Foundation. Its mission is "to support and sustain open source innovation in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning while striving to make these critical new technologies available to developers and data scientists everywhere."Founding members of LF Deep Learning include Amdocs, AT&T, B.Yond, Baidu, Huawei, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, Tencent, Univa, and ZTE. With LF Deep Learning, members are working to create a neutral space where makers and sustainers of tools and infrastructure can interact and harmonize their efforts and accelerate the broad adoption of deep learning technologies. https://www.acumos.org