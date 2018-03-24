Telstra delivers cloud voice for Microsoft Office 365 in Australia

Telstra has partnered with Microsoft to deliver native voice calling services from the Microsoft cloud with the launch of Telstra Calling for Office 365.



The Telstra Calling for Office 365 service, which will be available for Telstra’s Australian business customers from the middle of 2018, lets customers securely access cloud collaboration tools combined with voice infrastructure.



“We are always looking for ways we can make it easier for our customers to connect. Telstra Calling for Office 365 brings the full scope of Office 365’s cloud productivity and collaboration apps – including video conferencing and meeting broadcast capabilities – alongside Telstra voice calling. By combining what have traditionally been separate collaboration channels, we’re helping to increase productivity while simplifying the experience for employees," stated Michelle Bendschneider, Executive Director of Global Products, Telstra.