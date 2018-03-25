TE SubCom builds subsea cable landing infrastructure in Los Angeles

TE SubCom is beginning construction of a beach landing platform in Los Angeles to serve multiple subsea cables. Easements, permitting and agreements are complete and groundbreaking will begin imminently.



TE Subcom said LAX beachhead project will use horizontal directional drilling to install bore pipes for the shore-end landing due to the minimal impact this type of operation has on the environment of the beach and tidal area.



Chris Carobene, vice president of marine services at TE SubCom said, “Starting the construction of these bore pipes is a significant milestone for us. The project will enable a gateway to greater information capacity and significantly increased speed. We are eager to begin and looking forward to completion of the work.” Carobene added, “We continue to progress the project according to schedule and look forward to aiding our customers with this critical enabling infrastructure”.