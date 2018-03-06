T-Mobile U.S. joins Green Power Partnership

T-Mobile has joined the Green Power Partnership – a collective of companies leading the way in renewable energy.



"Moving to renewable energy is the right thing to do, and it’s smart business. We’ll continue to be a brand that makes our customers proud,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “Meanwhile, AT&T just scored a C– and Verizon flat-out FLUNKED OUT according to Green America’s clean energy scorecard. C’mon Backward Blue and Reluctant Red – there’s still time to take my #CleanUpWireless challenge and change this industry for good.”



Earlier this year, T-Mobile launched #CleanUpWireless to challenge AT&T and Verizon to clean up their act and join the Un-carrier in committing to 100 percent clean energy.