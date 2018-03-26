Southeast Asia-Japan 2 subsea cable to bring 144 Tbps of capacity

A consortium consisting of China Mobile, Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom, Chuan Wei, Facebook, KDDI, SK Broadband, Singtel and Vietnam's VNPT, signed an agreement for the construction of the Southeast Asia-Japan 2 subsea cable network. NEC has been selected as the lead contractor.







The SJC2 submarine cable will span 10.500 kilometers, connecting Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, mainland China, Korea and Japan. It will have eleven cable landing stations in the region and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020. The cable will feature up to eight pairs of high capacity optical fibre with an initial design capacity of 144 Terabits per second (Tbps).In Japan, SJC2 will land at KDDI's two stations at Chikura and Shima, providing geographical diversity.