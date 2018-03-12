Source Photonics debuts 400G client transceivers #OFC2018

Source Photonics introduced a range of 400G client transceivers including the 400G QSFP-DD FR8/LR8 module for data center applications and the 400G CFP8 FR8/LR8 module for telecom applications. Sampling is expected in Q2.





The 400G QSFP-DD is designed to be compliant with the IEEE 802.3bs 400GBASE- LR8/FR8 and QSFP-DD MSA specifications for links up to 10 km.

The 400G CFP8 FR8/LR8 is designed to be compliant with the IEEE 802.3bs 400GBASE- LR8/FR8 and CFP MSA specifications for links up to 10 km.

“We are proving to the market that multiple 400G offerings will be available in the short term to support connectivity between transport, routing and switching equipment. Operators can now believe a strong foundation exists to plan network upgrades,” says Ed Ulrichs, Director of PLM at Source Photonics.At this week's OFC in San Diego, Source Photonics is demonstrating an error-free link between their 400G QSFP-DD LR8 and 400G CFP8 LR8, proving that links up to 10km can soon upgrade from 100G to 400G, therefore significantly reducing total cost of ownership in the aggregation layer.“We have successfully integrated our industry-leading signal integrity work with novel optical coupling concepts to demonstrate the highest density optical transceiver ever. Since we use a common manufacturing platform with our 100G products, we are confident we will be the first in the market to scale this platform,” says Sheng Zhang, Chief Scientist at Source Photonics.OFC booth number 3921