Siemens AG picks Orange Business Services for Global SD-WAN

Siemens AG has awarded a six-year contract to Orange Business Services for a global “Siemens Digitalization Network” (SDN) connecting 1,500 sites in 94 countries.



Under the new six-year contract, which was valued at 240 million Euros, Orange Business Services will migrate Siemens’ entire global infrastructure to a dynamic and flexible SD-WAN network which will connect cloud applications as well as IoT devices.



“As a globally operating company with subsidiaries and divisions all over the world, we need a reliable and flexible communication network that is a critical business enabler and can evolve with our growing business,” said Frederik Janssen, Head of Siemens IT Infrastructure Portfolio and Strategy. “We chose Orange Business Services because we see it as a prime partner with the ability to deliver seamless worldwide SD-WAN coverage with the highest degree of security standards – especially to protect against threats from the Internet, quality of service, local support and an attractive price-performance ratio. We were also impressed by the flexibility and the service level Orange Business Services has been providing as a trusted partner to Siemens over the past several years.”