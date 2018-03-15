Sedona introduces Hierarchical Network Controller

Sedona Systems, a start-up offering multi-layer IP/optical network automation and control solutions, introduced a Hierarchical Network Controller that automatically discovers, provisions and optimizes L0-L3 services across multilayer, multivendor, multidomain networks.



The company said the role of its Hierarchical Network Controller is to present a single interface and simplified view of the network to service orchestrators and OSS products, and then to provide end-end network control and policy management by interacting with domain controllers from multiple IP and transport vendors.



In initial implementations, service providers are using the new NetFusion product as a single “pane of glass” for provisioning L0-3 services, without having to configure every layer, domain and vendor separately, and allowing services to be provisioned in minutes. By contrast, manual multilayer provisioning processes that are used in current networks can take weeks to complete.“Service-aware networks are becoming particularly important as new consumer and enterprise applications require transport networks to efficiently support a range of different service types with widely varying bandwidth, performance, and availability requirements. They will become even more valuable as 5G applications mature.” said Ori Gerstel, CTO at Sedona. “We developed the new NetFusion Hierarchical Network Controller specifically to enable the benefits of service-awareness and we’re very pleased with the performance we’ve seen in recent customer verification testing. ”