Seagate shows 14TB helium-based Exos HDD

Seagate Technology introduced its 14TB helium-based Exos X14 enterprise drive at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California.



The Seagate Exos X14, which is aimed at hyperscale data centers, boasts enhanced areal density for higher capacity storage in a smaller package. It offers built-in encryption with the United States government’s Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2, Level 2 certification and the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC) - an international computer security certification standard (ISO/EIC 15408). Other key features include 40 percent more petabytes per rack versus Exos 10TB drives, a 10 percent weight reduction versus air nearline drives, and a flexible design that delivers wider integration options and support for a greater number of workloads.



The drive is currently sampling to select customers and will be followed by production availability this summer.





