Samsung posts specs on its 10nm Exynos 7 Series 9610

Samsung Electronics Co. posted key specifications on its latest application processor (AP), the Exynos 7 Series 9610, for high-end smartphones.



The Exynos 9610 is built on Samsung’s 10-nanometer (nm) FinFET process. The CPU is comprised of four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.3 gigahertz (GHz), and four 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 cores to load apps quickly and run multiple tasks simultaneously.



The GPU is a second-generation Bifrost-based ARM Mali-G72.



There is an embedded Cortex-M4F-based low-power sensor hub, which efficiently manages the sensors in real-time without waking the main processor.The embedded all-network LTE modem supports Cat.12 3CA (carrier aggregation) at 600 Mbps for downlink and Cat.13 2CA at 150Mbps for uplink.The processor also features 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi, faster and longer range Bluetooth 5.0, and FM for radio. In addition, for global location positioning coverage, it embeds a 4-mode Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver that includes GPS (Global Positioning System), GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo.The Exynos 7 Series 9610 is expected to be mass produced in the second half of this year.