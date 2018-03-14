RETN, which operates a backbone network that spans 33,000 kilometers of fiber and connects 34 countries across Europe, Asia and North America, has deployed the Infinera XT-3300 and FlexILS to scale network capacity for its international wholesale and enterprise customers.
RETN previously deployed the Infinera DTN-X, XT-500 and Cloud Xpress throughout Europe and Russia.
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
RETN deploys Infinera XT-330 and FlexILS
