Renesas ships 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for base stations

Renesas Electronics announced commercial availability of directly modulated laser (DML) diodes that deliver 25 Gbps x four wavelengths as the light source in 100 Gbps optical transceivers. The devices are designed for connecting 4.9G and 5G LTE base stations and between data center routers and servers.



1.3um AlGaInAs Direct Modulated DFB laser diode

Uncooled operation (absolute maximum ratings): Tc=-40℃ - +95℃

Output power: Po=7mW @ 25℃

SMSR: 35dB min

Laser operating current: 55mA max

Laser reverse voltage: 2.6 V max

High Reliability: MTTF of 100,000 hours (Note: MTTF not guaranteed)

Renesas said its new RV2X6376A Series are the industry’s first DML diodes that support full 25 Gbps speed (per individual laser) and industrial temperature (-40°C to 95°C) without cooling. The devices can be designed into compact 100 Gbps QSFP28 optical transceiver modules that use conventional NRZ modulation. They are compatible with the Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing (CWDM4) standard that specifies four lanes of 25 Gbps optically multiplexed onto and demultiplexed from duplex single mode fiber. The RV2X6376A Series extend the laser diodes family, joining the proven, commercial temperature grade (-5°C to 75°C) NX6375AA Series used in data centers. In addition to providing the ruggedness and reliability base stations require, the RV2X6376A Series also offers data center customers an upgrade to the wider industrial temperature range when additional margin is needed.Key features: