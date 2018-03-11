Reliance JIO and Cisco collaborate on Multi-Access Edge Computing

Cisco and Reliance Jio are collaborating in multi-access edge computing. The companies are developing a use case to optimize and enhance video experience over the network by building a mobile content delivery network (CDN). In this concept, the CDN is integrated into the mobile LTE network with edge caches in close proximity to the mobile users.



The idea with a mobile CDN is for the mobile operator to deliver content via edge cloudlets to provide a better user experience with lower latency and higher performance.



Cisco said its mobile CDN work with Reliance Jio uses a combination of IP address management techniques based on the mobile core, requiring tight integration between edge cache, mid-tier cache, and the traffic router in the Cisco Open Media Distribution system. The mobile core and the Cisco Open Media Distribution are combined into one system level solution for the CDN embedded in the mobile network.



To solve the problem of user plane selection, the system uses Control/User Plane Separation (CUPS) as defined in 3GPP R14.



Cisco and Reliance Jio also solved the issue of assigning a geographically appropriate IP address to the mobile device and the issue of handover resiliency in the face of IP address changes on the client side and the CDN cache site without change or disturbance to the current services.





