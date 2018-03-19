RagingWire opens facility in Ashburn's Data Center Alley

RagingWire Data Centers, which is a subsidiary of NTT Communications, inaugurated its new Ashburn VA3 Data Center, a state-of-the-art facility with 245,000 square feet of space and 16 megawatts of critical power, located on RagingWire’s new Ashburn Data Center Campus.



The VA3 Data Center is RagingWire’s third data center in Ashburn, and the first building on RagingWire’s new Ashburn Data Center Campus, a 78-acre parcel of land that is planned to contain seven data centers with a total of 108 megawatts of critical load and over 1 million square feet of space on a highly secured location.



RagignWire has already started construction and pre-leasing on VA4, which is expected to come online next year with another 16 megawatts of critical power and approximately 200,000 square feet of data center space.



“Congratulations to RagingWire for opening the new VA3 Data Center and Ashburn Data Center Campus,” said Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Vice President of Cloud Services at NTT Communications and Member of the Board for both NTT Communications and RagingWire. “Through your innovation and execution, RagingWire has helped NTT Communications become one of the largest and most successful data center companies in the world.”





