Qualcomm's Board is Reelected

Qualcomm announced that all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors: Barbara T. Alexander, Jeffrey W. Henderson, Thomas W. Horton, Ann M. Livermore, Harish Manwani, Mark D. McLaughlin, Steve Mollenkopf, Clark T. “Sandy” Randt, Jr., Francisco Ros, and Anthony J. Vinciquerra.
Qualcomm Board will not renominate Paul Jacobs
Qualcomm's Board of Directors will not renominate Dr. Paul Jacobs as a director. The decision was taken after Jabos informed the Board that he is exploring the possibility of making a proposal to acquire Qualcomm. Dr. Jacobs relinquished his role as Executive Chairman of the Qualcomm Board of Directors last week, days prior to President's decision to block Broadcom's proposed acquisitio...
