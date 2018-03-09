Qualcomm once again extends tender offer for NXP

On Friday, March 9, Qualcomm once again extended its cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP Semiconductors. This offer extends through close of business on March 16, 2018.



The acquisition was originally announced on October 27, 2016.



NXP Semiconductors N.V., which headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, employs approximately 45,000 people in more than 35 countries and is known for its mixed-signal semiconductor electronics. The company was known as Philips Semiconductor prior to 2006.





