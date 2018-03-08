Qualcomm's Board of Directors announced a 9 percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.57 to $0.62 per share of common stock and will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 21, 2018. This dividend increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $2.48 per share of common stock.
Thursday, March 8, 2018
Qualcomm boosts its dividend by 9%
Thursday, March 08, 2018
