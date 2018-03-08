Qualcomm boosts its dividend by 9%

Qualcomm's Board of Directors announced a 9 percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.57 to $0.62 per share of common stock and will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 21, 2018. This dividend increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $2.48 per share of common stock.





Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend, a reflection of our commitment to returning capital to stockholders. We look forward to closing the pending acquisition of NXP and expect the strong combined cash profile of Qualcomm and NXP to further strengthen our foundation for future capital returns for our stockholders."