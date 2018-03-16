Friday, March 16, 2018

Qualcomm Board will not renominate Paul Jabos

Qualcomm's Board of Directors will not renominate Dr. Paul Jacobs as a director. The decision was taken after Jabos informed the Board that he is exploring the possibility of making a proposal to acquire Qualcomm.

Dr. Jacobs relinquished his role as Executive Chairman of the Qualcomm Board of Directors last week, days prior to President's decision to block Broadcom's proposed acquisition.

