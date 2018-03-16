Qualcomm's Board of Directors will not renominate Dr. Paul Jacobs as a director. The decision was taken after Jabos informed the Board that he is exploring the possibility of making a proposal to acquire Qualcomm.
Dr. Jacobs relinquished his role as Executive Chairman of the Qualcomm Board of Directors last week, days prior to President's decision to block Broadcom's proposed acquisition.
Friday, March 16, 2018
Qualcomm Board will not renominate Paul Jabos
Friday, March 16, 2018
