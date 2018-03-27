Oracle debuts Autonomous Database in the Cloud - 1/2 cost of AWS

Oracle Executive Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison introduced the first service based on new Oracle Autonomous Database -- a self-managing, self-securing, self-repairing database cloud service called Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud. The service uses machine learning to deliver performance, security capabilities, and availability with no human intervention, at "half the cost of Amazon Web Services."



The warehouse provisioning service spins up a secure data warehouse with automatic backup, encryption, and a high availability architecture in seconds. The company says its Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is so fast that guarantees the same workload at half the cost of Amazon Web Services.



Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud delivers all of the analytical capabilities, security features, and high availability of the Oracle Database without any of the complexities of configuration, tuning, and administration -- even as warehousing workloads and data volumes change.



"This technology changes everything," said Ellison. "The Oracle Autonomous Database is based on technology as revolutionary as the Internet. It patches, tunes, and updates itself. Amazon's databases cost more and do less."







