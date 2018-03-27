OpenContrail is rebranded as "Tungsten Fabric"

OpenContrail, which is the SDN framework originally created by Juniper Networks and open sourced in 2013 and which is now hosted by The Linux Foundation as an open-source network virtualization platform for the cloud, has changed its name to Tungsten Fabric.



Tungsten Fabric provides a single point of control, observability and analytics for networking and security. It is integrated with many cloud technology stacks, including Kubernetes, Mesos, VMware and OpenStack. It supports private cloud, hybrid cloud and public cloud deployments such as AWS and GCE. Tungsten Fabric includes a high-performance vRouter that connects container, VM and bare-metal applications, and a controller which orchestrates network overlays, switch fabrics and router gateways.The Linux Foundation said Tungsten Fabric is now deployed at massive global scale, across public and private IaaS, CaaS and PaaS environments ranging from hyperscale cloud providers and telecom operators to enterprises.Tungsten Fabric’s mission is "to build a ubiquitous, easy-to-use, scalable, secure and cloud-grade SDN stack that provides a network fabric capable of connecting diverse environments."Contributors and community members include Aricent, AT&T, Bell, Cavium, CertusNet, CloudOps, CodiLime, Intel, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, Mellanox, Mirantis, Netronome, Orange, SDN Essentials, TechTrueUp, and Yandex.“We are pleased to create Tungsten Fabric with a neutral governance under The Linux Foundation,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, networking, The Linux Foundation. “The set up allows Tungsten Fabric to collaborate with other Linux Foundation and Networking projects. We’re looking forward to expanded collaboration across a growing software-defined ecosystem.”