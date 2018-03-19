OE Solutions debuts 25G Transceivers for 5G fronthaul

OE Solutions, a global supplier of optical transceivers based in Gwangju, South Korea with R&D centres in the USA, the Netherlands as well as offices worldwide, introduced three new 25Gbps SFP28 transceiver products at OFC designed for emerging 5G wireless fronthaul architectures.



The new 25Gbps transceivers joining OE Solutions’ extensive list of IT-rated transceivers for wireless applications are:





25Gbps SFP28 1270nm/1310nm BIDI IT for distances up to 30km

25Gbps SFP28 1310nm Duplex IT for distances up to 30km

25Gbps SFP28 CWDM IT for distances up to 10km





Sampling is expected in Q2.“OE Solutions has played a key role delivering optical transceivers for past generation wirelessnetworks and we are excited to support the global rollout of also the next generation, 5G, which willrevolutionize broadband delivery to end users and kick off the IOT era,” said Per Hansen, VPMarketing & Sales of OE Solutions. “We are pleased to be teaming with leading equipment providersto address the ever-increasing need for bandwidth in the wireless infrastructure while meeting theirstringent requirements to physical design and operating conditions.”