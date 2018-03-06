Oclaro ships 100G PAM4 EML laser chips

Oclaro announced general market availability of its 100G PAM4 EA-DFB EML chips for next-generation, transceiver applications, enabling 100G per wavelength and paving the way for 200 Gbps and 400 Gbps in data center networks.



The new 100G PAM4 EML laser chips operating at 53 Gbaud with up to 40Ghz bandwidth (@ 20°C) and 6dB extinction ratio (@70°C).



Oclaro also announced additional wafer fab capacity upgrades for DML and EML laser production, providing greater availability for its world-class components. This newly installed production capacity will enable Oclaro to satisfy the increasing demand for cost-effective high-speed transceivers.



"Oclaro's proven laser technology has been the benchmark for high-performance and reliability, and is ideally suited to support the PAM4 modulation formats used to deliver higher-speed networks affordably," said Yves LeMaitre, Chief Strategy Officer of Oclaro. "With the explosive growth of large scale data centers, the demand for these lasers has never been greater and by increasing our manufacturing capacity, Oclaro can ensure its customers have the supply they need to be successful."